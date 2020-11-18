Alia Bhatt and BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor hit the gym in matching outfits

With the lockdown easing and gyms opening up once again, our celebrities have started hitting the gym to restart their workout routines. Alia Bhatt, too, recently hit the gym with bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and shared a photo on Instagram.

Alia and Akansha can be seen sporting matching outfits as they went back to their workout routine. Check out Alia's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt âÂÂï¸Â (@aliaabhatt)

Alia and Akansha can be seen wearing navy blue-white t-shirts paired with navy blue gym slacks and sneakers. Doesn't this sporty look make you want to get back to working out again?

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has a few big film projects in her kitty. She is collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy.

Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021. This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

