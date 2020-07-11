Ranveer Singh to have a cameo in Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to resume the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi, which marks his first collaboration with Alia Bhatt. The film, based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, will be high on drama and intensity and will narrate the tale of the eponymous character's journey from the streets of Mumbai to becoming the city's most dreaded woman.

Now, according to news reports, Alia's Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh is set to make a grand cameo in the magnum ops. According to Bollywood Hungama, he will be seen in a cameo which will play a crucial part in the narrative of the movie. Speaking to the portal, a source close to the development said, "It’s a very powerful cameo. And Ranveer can’t say no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali…Ever! On top of that, the film has Alia Bhatt in the lead. Alia and Ranveer have shared a special rapport from the time they worked together in Gully Boy. So Ranveer has absolutely no reason to decline the offer."

Although neither Ranveer nor the makers have put up an official statement in this regard, but if the reports turned out to be true, Gangubai Kathiawadi will mark Ranveer’s second collaboration with Alia after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Bhansali is all set to resume the shooting. In January, the makers had shared Bhatt's first look on social media. The actress looked a natural as she portrayed the mafia queen on the poster.

But even as the film went on floors, first looks were revealed, even the release date of the film (September 11, 2020) was released, the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown resulted in the cancellation of shoots. In keeping with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's style of filmmaking, an elaborate set — depicting Kamathipura of the 1960s — had been constructed at Film City. Due to the lockdown and the set standing unused, Bhansali had instructed the production team to arrange for its demolition.

With the government relaxing the lockdown, the shooting is all set to resume. It is set to resume in the latter half of July. A source informed to mid-day, "Thirty per cent of the film's shoot remains. A part of the film's set is standing in Film City and will probably be the only venue for the remaining shoot. With work in the post-COVID world moving slowly, the team is looking for a month-long schedule to wrap up the project by August end."

