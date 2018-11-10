Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back in action

bollywood

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have started prepping for the next schedule of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Though B-Town was in festive mode yesterday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were sweating it out. The duo was spotted outside a dance class in Khar. The actors have started prepping for the next schedule of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Alia was spotted carrying some sheets of paper, while RK had a cup of coffee. Both were casually dressed and appeared tired. Looks like they had practised for some elaborate dance moves for the mytho-fantasy, which has Big B as co-actor.

The fantasy drama is slated to release on August 15, 2019. Ranbir is expected to resume his shoot for the much-anticipated Brahmastra soon. Talking about her film to the media, Alia Bhatt said: "We all are very excited about the film...I think Brahmastra is a step ahead. It will take cinema to another level so, I am very excited for the next year."

The actress added: "Hopefully, none of them are from the film. It shows how art has no boundaries and there is only language and that is art..."

