Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back in action

Nov 10, 2018, 10:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have started prepping for the next schedule of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Though B-Town was in festive mode yesterday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were sweating it out. The duo was spotted outside a dance class in Khar. The actors have started prepping for the next schedule of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Alia was spotted carrying some sheets of paper, while RK had a cup of coffee. Both were casually dressed and appeared tired. Looks like they had practised for some elaborate dance moves for the mytho-fantasy, which has Big B as co-actor.

The fantasy drama is slated to release on August 15, 2019. Ranbir is expected to resume his shoot for the much-anticipated Brahmastra soon. Talking about her film to the media, Alia Bhatt said: "We all are very excited about the film...I think Brahmastra is a step ahead. It will take cinema to another level so, I am very excited for the next year."

The actress added: "Hopefully, none of them are from the film. It shows how art has no boundaries and there is only language and that is art..."

