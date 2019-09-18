Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are inseparable at BFF Akansha Ranjan's birthday bash

Alia Bhatt's best friend and actress Akansha Ranjan celebrates her birthday on September 18. Ranjan brought in her birthday with a special bash in the attendance of her best pals, sister Anushka Ranjan and boyfriend Aditya Seal. What has caught the eye of netizens more than the birthday party is a photograph of Akansha, Anushka, Ranbir, and Alia with a friend.

In the picture shared by sister Anushka Ranjan on her Instagram story, while Aditya and Akansha are posing beside each other, Alia Bhatt has her arms around Ranbir Kapoor. They both look deeply in love in this picture. Anushka captioned the picture as: "Hi fam. To today. tomorrow and always...my baby girl [sic]"

Cute, isn't it?

Apart from them, present at the birthday bash was actress Rakul Preet Singh, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, television actress Krystle D'souza, Meghna Goyal and a few others. Anushka shared inside pictures as her Instagram stories.

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, who is seen in the above picture shared a boomerang video where Akansha is feeding her birthday cake to best friend, Alia Bhatt. Take a look at the screengrab from that video below:

Vaani Kapoor, who is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film, War, shared a photograph with sisters Akansha and Anushka. She captioned the picture: "Happy Birthday Beautiful!!"

Anushka Ranjan shared several childhood pictures of herself with Akansha, which proves that she has her heart on her sleeve for the birthday girl. The first picture has both the sisters cheering for each other, and the second one has Anushka holding her little sister on her lap. Adorable, isn't it!

Another picture on Anushka's Instagram story is of Anushka holding on to Akansha. They show just how strong the bond between siblings is.

Through the pictures, one can assume that the Wedding Pulav actress' birthday bash was a fun-filled one with her besties around. Ranbir and Alia, who are painting the town red with their love, couldn't do away with their public display of affection even at best friend, Akansha's birthday.

Truly, this couple is inseparable!

