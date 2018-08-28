Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor getting married? Mahesh Bhatt responds

bollywood

Rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor getting married soon have been doing the rounds. Father Mahesh Bhatt has reacted to this news

Mahesh Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have become the hot pair of Bollywood. Their relationship status with each other always grabs headlines. The actor, at times, turns into a photographer for rumoured ladylove Alia. While the industry and their fans have been gushing about this new brewed love in the tinsel town, Alia's filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt was asked about his views and opinion about daughter's marriage rumours.

Talking to Filmfare about it, Mahesh Bhatt said, "I have never spoken about my children's private lives. They are adults and it is their prerogative. I would never demean and belittle them by talking about it in public. It's their right and if they want to talk about it or to remain silent about it; it's their choice. I respect what they do with their life."

He further revealed the advice he and the family gives Alia. It is, "One thing that we have collectively succeeded in advising her as a family is 'you may have achieved tremendous achievements today but you have only scratched the surface and have miles to go'. because I feel that the worst enemy of any person in any business is the delusion when he or she feels that I am the god's gift to mankind. She is good but there is always somebody far more brilliant than her. She should keep her eyes open to see that."

Talking about Alia and Ranbir's marriage, the latter had revealed, "It's [such rumours] all part of show business. You make up a story, and soon, there's another story of the first story, and so on. I have always believed that marriage is something that will happen naturally. It can't be like, 'Okay, I am 35 now, so it's time to get married'. It should come to you and your partner naturally, and you should both feel, 'This is the right phase. Now, we should take this relationship to the next level'. But abhi aisi koi baat nai hai. I haven't decided on marriage yet."

