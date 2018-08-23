Ranbir Kapoor on marriage with Alia Bhatt: It will happen naturally

bollywood

In an interaction with a daily, Ranbir Kapoor spills the beans about his rumoured love-life with Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the new lovebirds of the tinsel town. Who knew that Alia Bhatt, who had once confessed having a crush on Ranbir Kapoor, on Karan Johar's show 'Koffee With Karan,' would end up in a relationship with him. It all began when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a dazzling entry at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception and Ranbir's acceptance of the relationship to one of the fashion magazines.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about his equation with Alia Bhatt, his Casanova image, and also about his marriage plans. He says that his relationship with Alia is "beautiful, sacred, and really important." When asked about how his relationship being the talk of the town, he says, "I am not playing hide-and-seek. I am in a happy, positive, and beautiful phase of my life. But you can talk about your personal life only to a degree. Otherwise, it becomes the forerunner of your life, and your work takes a back seat. There is always an excitement to know about someone's personal life. But you want to give the relationship respect so that people don't malign it in a gossipy way."

Talking about marriage being on cards with Alia, he stated, "It's [such rumours] all part of show business. You make up a story, and soon, there's another story of the first story, and so on. I have always believed that marriage is something that will happen naturally. It can't be like, 'Okay, I am 35 now, so it's time to get married'. It should come to you and your partner naturally, and you should both feel, 'This is the right phase. Now, we should take this relationship to the next level'. But abhi aisi koi baat nai hai. I haven't decided on marriage yet."

Speaking about life being good to him after Sanju's stupendous success, and personally, he affirmed, "Talking about myself, not many get to do what they love. But I am fortunate to be in the space that I am in and have the opportunities that I am getting. Be it my family, partner, or friends, I am grateful for all of them. I truly hope that everybody — somewhere in their life — finds their peace of mind, true relationships, and lets go of the negativity around them."

When the actor was asked about being perceived as a Casanova by the daily, he said, "I'm not affected by it as long as it doesn't interfere with my work. I want people to like me not just as an actor, but as a person, too. Sometimes, things are reported correctly, and sometimes they're not. I am not on social media, and I don't believe in clarifications, and in portraying myself in a certain way. Yes, I have made a lot of mistakes, and have also done some good. But sometimes, mistakes are highlighted, and not your best, but that's fine because it's part and parcel of show business."

