Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to have a December wedding; 'save the date' requests sent out?

Well, looks like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot this year! There have been rumours about their wedding for the longest time, and now, reports suggest that December 2020 is when the couple will take the plunge.

According to a column in Open Magazine, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's year will end in marriage. Rajeev Masand writes, "Alia and Ranbir are set to tie the knot in December this year, not long after the release of Brahmastra on the 4th of that month. Preparations are already underway; their extended families have been asked to mark off those dates to join in the celebrations."

Brahmastra is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first film together, which is directed by their close friend Ayan Mukerji. It's the first part of a three-part sci-fi fantasy film series, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, who plays the antagonist, in pivotal roles.

Apparently, on the work front, Alia is tired of getting into the head of and playing complex characters, and would prefer to take up a breezy role next. According to the column, Alia Bhatt is actually planning to star in Rohit Shetty's next Golmaal film!

But, more importantly, December 2020 will be when Alia and Ranbir take their vows and preparations for the wedding have already begun. We wonder if the couple will opt for an overseas wedding venue like their contemporaries Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, or would it be a wedding close to home in India.

Speaking of Brahmastra, the film is all ready for a December 4, 2020, release. The trilogy also stars Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia. The sci-fi fantasy also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, which was announced a day before the star's 54th birthday last year.

