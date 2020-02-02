Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's superhero trilogy finally has a release date!

In 2015, Karan Johar announced to the world that his most ambitious film as a filmmaker, a superhero trilogy starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, then titled Dragon, will open in the cinemas on December 23, 2016, but given the craft and the scale at which the makers had mounted the film, the date was pushed infinitely.

And during the journey, Dragon became Brahmastra and the release date was also pushed many times. The initial date was August 15, 2019, but now, the makers have finally announced the release date and we can't wait for the film. It's all set to be out this year itself!

First, let's have a look at Bachchan's tweet, and the megastar even joked how the film's director, Ayan Mukerji, is not allowed to change it now. Take a look:

And now, have a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram video where she wrote- Soooooo... this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020.. promise. (Sic). Have a look at the video:

This trilogy also stars Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mount Roy, who plays the antagonist. And in case you've forgotten, it also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, which was announced a day before his 54th birthday last year. Brahmastra has everything going for it and it could be the most audacious film of the year. We can't wait to see the spectacle unfold on the celluloid!

