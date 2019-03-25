Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to take their relationship to the next level soon?

bollywood

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in the limelight for their rumoured love affair for quite some time now. Speculations are rife that RK will put a ring on it.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's public display of affection during their recent outings has made fans wonder if they will take their relationship to the next level soon. Speculations are rife that RK will put a ring on it.

On Saturday, Alia referred to RK as her special one at an awards gala. She even said, "I love you", in her speech after winning the Best Actress gong. Later, Ranbir's mother Neetu shared a picture of the couple from the event and wrote, "And moments like these make you forget all the stress (sic.)."

Showering the duo with love, she posted a beautiful picture of her son with Alia from Filmfare Awards. In the photo, the two were seen looking at each other while on stage with their respective trophies.

At an earlier awards gala, the lovebirds were spotted walking hand-in-hand. This relationship looks like it's for keeps and mama Neetu approves of it.

The couple has been in the limelight for their rumoured love affair for quite some time now. Although the two are yet to make it official, their social media PDA and public outings speak volumes about their relationship.

In fact, Alia's social media interactions with Neetu and Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals a lot about the easy rapport she shares with the Kapoor clan.

The rumoured lovebirds have been painting the town red of late. Apart from spending time together, the couple has been bonding with each other's family and friends as well. While Ranbir continues to hide away from social media, Alia is making sure that their fans don't miss out on his awesomeness.

Alia also keeps posting several pictures of her on Instagram clicked by RK.

On the work front, the two will share the screen space for the first time in Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019. The star cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Tollywood star Nagarjuna.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia has three other films in her kitty including multi-starrer Kalank, Takht and RRR. While Ranbir too, is busy with Yashraj Films' Shamsheraa.

