Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wrap up first shoot schedule of Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have wrapped up the first shooting schedule of Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Yesterday, Alia shared a snapshot on social media with Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji. She wrote, "It's a wrap on the first schedule for Brahmastra and the journey has only just begun." Ayan appears to be exhausted and catching up on sleep. The unit shot in Sofia for over a month.

With the maiden schedule of Brahmastra wrapped up, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to get into action mode. We hear the actor, over the next four weeks, will train in various Indian martial art forms, including Kalaripayattu and Huyen Langlon, for his superhero act in the Ayan Mukerji-directed film.

A source from the film's team reveals that both Ranbir Kapoor and his co-star Alia Bhatt are expected to return from Bulgaria by the weekend. While Bhatt will dive headlong into Gully Boy, Kapoor will begin his prep for the June schedule of the fantasy film Brahmastra. "Ranbir will train in Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai. He is required to have the physique of a gymnast for the film, and these martial art forms will help him achieve that," says the source.

