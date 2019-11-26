Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has an Avengers connect?

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, a three-part sci-fi fantasy series, has a brilliant ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and others. The movie touted to be Ayan's magnum opus is a one-of-a-kind film in India that everyone is looking forward to.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Brahmastra will remind you a little bit of Avengers: Endgame as far as the plot is concerned. A source close to the development revealed to the portal, "It's (Brahmastra) an ancient weapon that has been broken and stored in the land of gods at multiple places in India. The first part of the trilogy revolves around Shiva's discovery of fire within him and how that eventually leads him towards the weapon named Brahmastra."

South superstar Nagarjuna has been roped in for the film to play the part of an archaeologist who undertakes an expedition to restore an ancient temple along the banks of the Ganga. Mouni Roy and Saurav Gurjar play negative roles, and the story follows the protagonists and antagonists on the hunt to find the weapon.

"The premise is like The Avengers franchise wherein the good and evil are on the hunt to collect something powerful, with the good going ahead with the intent to protect the world from destruction by evil. While in The Avengers it was the infinity stones, here it is Brahmastra," the source added.

Ranbir Kapoor had spoken about the film in a chat with mid-day; he had said, "It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. Ayan is going to spend the next 10 years of his life on this trilogy. He has worked on this film for six years. So when the first part is complete, the audience will know it's not the end."

