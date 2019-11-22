Nagarjuna to play an archaeologist in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra?

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy in lead roles is one film that everyone is looking forward to. A one-of-a-kind sci-fi fantasy trilogy that India has seen, Brahmastra has created the right kind of buzz in the audience's mind.

Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, south superstar Nagarjuna has roped in for the film to play the part of an archaeologist. A source revealed, "Nagarjuna's character, along with his students, undertakes an expedition to restore an ancient temple along the banks of the Ganga."

The actor has already shot in Varanasi for his part and has filmed in places like the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the Chet Singh Fort, and on the banks of Ganga. The source further revealed, "An important event leads Shiva and Isha to Nagarjuna," adding that the story of the film unravels in Varanasi and then moves on to the Himalayas.

"The adventure kicks-off after all of them come face-to-face in Varanasi. A high-octane action sequence featuring them was shot earlier in the year," said the source.

Ranbir Kapoor had spoken about the film in a chat with mid-day during the release of his film Sanju. He had said, "It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It's too early to talk about the film, but it's something I'm terribly excited about. Ayan is going to spend the next 10 years of his life on this trilogy. He has worked on this film for six years. So when the first part is complete, the audience will know it's not the end."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates