Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan wrap up their Kalank schedule

A few days ago, Sonakshi Sinha shared her Kalank schedule wrap up story on social media, and now, Alia and Varun have also done with their shooting schedule

Varun Dhawan and Ali Bhatt/picture courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have wrapped up their schedule for the period drama Kalank, and the duo has shared a pretty picture on their social media handle. Sharing her impeccable journey while shooting for the movie, Alia Bhatt captioned the image: "& it's a film wrap for Varun on KALANK.. Our 4th film completed together and he still manages to surprise me with his hard work and crazy energy everyday.. Also manages to make me laugh like a crazy person by just being himself.. I can't can't can't wait for you guys to see the stuff he's done with his character in the film!!!! #KALANK [sic]"

Varun Dhawan also shared how fun it was working with his four movies constant co-star Alia Bhatt. Varun posted: "Wrapped @abhivarman motion picture #KALANK last night. It's my 4 th film with @aliaabhatt wow and it always feels like it’s new. She’s amazing in the film but one thing she’s done great is run very well and I'm proud of her lol. She knws she's my favourite but Shanaya,Kavya, Vaidehi and .... wait for it u guys are gonna be as blown away as I was by her.All our fans we work dam hard just to make sure we don't let u down and hope we dont. First time working with Adi,sona,madhuri maam and Sanju sir has been top class. This cast and crew has put in every thing. Also @karanjohar and #sajidsir are the best bosses to have. Get ready for our biggest film and my toughest role #kalank [sic]"

In the still, Varun Dhawan is lying in Alia Bhatt's arms, and his wound of the forehead shares a different story. Alia's Indo-western look is unmissable.

Kalank is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language period drama film directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. It stars Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

