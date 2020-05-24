Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor laud Madhuri Dixit's debut single 'Candle'

As soon as Bollywood's timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene made her singing debut from her hope anthem 'Candle', the actor's peers from the industry lauded the song over the social media.

Madhuri's 'Kalank' co-star Alia Bhatt shared the song on Twitter and said that she loved it. She wrote," Absolutely LOVE this beautiful song @MadhuriDixit. If you guys haven't heard it yet, go listen to it now #Candle."

Absolutely LOVE this beautiful song @MadhuriDixit ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ. If you guys haven't heard it yet, go listen to it now #Candle https://t.co/1In9rHkwF8 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 23, 2020

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also praised the song and shared it on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "A beautiful message & song! #Candle will surely tug at your heartstrings! Absolutely love the song @MadhuriDixit."

A beautiful message & song! #Candle will surely tug at your heartstrings! Absolutely love the song @MadhuriDixit! pic.twitter.com/9NjsknTjrm — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 23, 2020

Praising the singing skills of the 'Devdas' star, comic actor Jaaved Jaaferi put out hope anthem on Twitter and wrote, "And she does is again! The lady has reinvented herself and kept her talented candle burning for the last 35 years with the same intensity. Dearest [?][?]@MadhuriDixit May the light of your talent keep shining & inspiring #MadhuriDixit #Candle."

Reciprocating the love and response she received, Madhuri shared their tweets on her Twitter handle and thanked them for appreciating her debut single.

Earlier in the day, the 'Total Dhamaal' star shared the official music video during the Facebook live session.

The video has additional clips of empty roads, and closed institutions, to indicate the impact of the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the world.

The song intends to bring high hopes and positivity among people amid these trying times. The music video ends with the actor lighting a candle.

"This is dedicated to all those fighting on the frontlines. They are the real heroes today. We need to burn bright like the candles through the hurricane and emerge stronger together," read lines towards the end of the video.

On her birthday, the timeless beauty Madhuri commemorated the love and wishes she received on her birthday and shared an exclusive preview from hope anthem - 'Candle' to boost positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

