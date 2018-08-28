Alia Bhatt asks Arjun Kapoor to 'get lost'! Do you know why?

bollywood

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Alia Bhatt shared a photo with Yash Johar, which was received by a hilarious comment from Arjun Kapoor

Alia Bhatt. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aliaabhatt

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday, everybody's social media timeline was filled with with pictures and videos full of joy and happiness. From Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu tying rakhi to brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, Suhana Khan to Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, Arjun Kapoor and the entire clan, social media was flooded by their cute photos.

Alia Bhatt also posted a picture of hers tying rakhi to Karan Johar's son Yash Johar. The filmmaker has always said that he has a paternal feeling towards his protege. After Alia shared the photo on Instagram, the photo gathered many comments and likes. She captioned the photo: "My beautiful baby brother!!! Aaaaah just look at that faceeeeee [sic]."

However, it was Arjun Kapoor, who trolled the Raazi actress, was asked to get "lost" by her. Arjun replied to Alia's caption saying, "Ummm he's not really that excited btw [sic]." To which, Alia Bhatt gave him back saying, "@arjunkapoor just get lost he's playing it cool! [sic]."

Well, isn't Arjun and Alia's banter cute!?

Other Bollywood actors that celebrated this day are Priyanka Chopra with Siddharth Chopra, Sushmita Sen with brother and mother, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor with Arjun Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan with Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan with Shweta Bachchan Nanda and others.

Sonam Kapoor, who wasn't in town, shared a photo of an army of her brothers and captioned it: "To my brothers a very very happy Rakhee... I'm so thankful to have all of you in my life.. love you all a lot! And sorry I'm not there today to tie you rakhee.. your favourite sister, Sonam Also @jahaankapoor26 you're the best!"

Arpita Khan Sharma also shared photos with brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. The troupe missed Salman Khan, who is shooting for his film Bharat in Malta.

View Photos: Raksha Bandhan 2018: Adorable festive photos of Bollywood's brother-sister duos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates