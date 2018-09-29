Alia Bhatt bakes her heart out for her alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 36th birthday, and Alia Bhatt's sweetest surprise for the actor will make your heart skip a beat

Alia Bhatt baking cake for Ranbir Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/chefharsh

As we all know it, Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older on September 28, and people can't stop wishing RK in their own pretty way. Well, while the entire world was busy celebrating RK's birthday, Alia Bhatt, his rumoured girlfriend had her own way to ring in this rockstar's special day.

On Friday, we saw a lot of pictures floating on the internet of the Raazi actress Alia, her mommy dearest Soni Razdan and the Kapoor family having a small family get together at aunt Rima Jain's place, as they both share their birthdays. But now, while the birthday was still on for the celebrators, Alia Bhatt was spotted baking a pineapple cake for Ranbir.

While the actor is off social media, Alia left no stone unturned to keep their fans posted with her baking updates. Alia, under the guidance of Chef Harsh, prepared this delicious cake, and it was through his Instagram stories that the world got to know about she baking her heart out for her Brahmastra co-star. Take a look at the images right away!

Alia Bhatt baking/All pictures: Instagram

We can't stop seeing at them already!

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's next flick, Brahmastra, along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The fantasy drama is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

Isn't that adorable?

