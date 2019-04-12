Alia Bhatt: Brahmastra can put us on a global pedestal

bollywood

Ahead of the last schedule of fantasy series Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt bets big on director Ayan Mukerji's vision

Alia Bhatt

Few films have piqued the audience's curiosity the way Brahmastra has. Since its announcement in 2017, there has been much conjecture about the Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, courtesy the grand scale it is mounted on. Bhatt, on her part, maintains that director Ayan Mukerji's vision of the three-part fantasy series is at par with international offerings.

"Ranbir and I have always maintained that Brahmastra is not a superhero film; it is a mystical fantasy drama. There is no reference [for comparison]. It's a new film that is emerging from our industry. It could be a film that will make this industry proud and put us on a global pedestal. I don't want to blow my own trumpet, but there's immense faith in Ayan's vision," says the actor of the Christmas 2019 release.



Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji

In keeping with the ambitious nature of the movie, the makers unveiled the logo in a spectacular fashion, on the final day of the Kumbh mela in Prayagraj. "The film is deeply rooted in mythology. Brahmastra is the biggest astra and has played a crucial role in every important war and every mythological text from the Mahabharata to the Ramayana. Once the story starts unravelling, everyone will understand why we launched it with drones at the Kumbh mela."

The film - which will soon commence its final schedule - also marks her first outing with beau Kapoor. Quiz her about sharing the frame with him, and she beams, "I have always been a great admirer of his craft. He is an honest actor who extracts the best from himself when in front of the camera. There are no trappings, and even if he has a process, it is an internal one, [which finally translates] on camera."

Also Read: Ayan Mukerji: Himalayas inspired 'Brahmastra'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates