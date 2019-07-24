Alia Bhatt enjoys vacation with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt in Ooty

bollywood

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself with mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt on her social media account

Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Soni Razdan enjoy Ooty's weather. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aliaabhatt

On a late Tuesday evening, Alia Bhatt surprised her fans by going on a vacation with mother Soni Razdan and elder sister Shaheen Bhatt. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself with mom Soni and sister Shaheen. The picture is a clear shoutout to the chills they are feeling at the hilly destination, Ooty.

Alia Bhatt is all smiles in the picture along with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. She shared the photo and captioned it as: "a whole lotta love (sic)" with a kiss and a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram a whole lotta love A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) onJul 23, 2019 at 5:47am PDT

Fatima Sana Shaikh was amongst the first few ones to comment on Alia's picture.

Alia, who has also launched her own YouTube channel, shared a few glimpses of her new Juhu house that she purchased in 2017. She documented visiting the house for the very first time with sister Shaheen Bhatt. She uploaded her "Moving day Vlog" and captioned it as: "Hey guys, in this video watch me moving into my house! The whole process of moving in was such a great experience (sic)"

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra and her home production Sadak 2. This film marks her filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 20 years, which also stars sister Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991-hit Sadak, which evolved around a taxi driver (Sanjay) trying to rescue the woman he loves (Pooja) from a brothel. It also featured Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Maharani, the brothel's owner, and Soni Razdan, Bhatt's wife. Sadak 2 will hit the theatres next year on July 10.

In Brahmastra, she will be romancing alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy film that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The release of Ayan Mukerji's dream project Brahmastra has been postponed. The fantasy drama film, which was initially scheduled to release around Christmas this year, will now hit the big screens in summer 2020.

