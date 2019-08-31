Alia Bhatt experiences her 'dulhan wali feeling'

bollywood

Alia Bhatt. Picture courtesy: Alia Bhatt's official Instagram account

Actress Alia Bhatt on Saturday surprised her fans with her bridal look. The Raazi actress posted a couple of photographs from an ad shoot on Instagram in which she is seen dressed as a bride.

Donning a red lehenga, Alia looks graceful in the pictures. She completed her look with an emerald necklace and subtle make-up. "Dulhan wali feeeling," she captioned the images.

Netizens are going gaga over Alia's wedding look from the advertisement. Many users commented "Ranbir ki dulhan" on the pictures. "Ranbir dulhan lejayenge," a user wrote.

Alia is in a relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier this year, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on the Internet that Ranbir and Alia Bhatt plan to get married at the beautiful Lake Como -- just like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

But in an earlier interview to IANS, Alia' mother Soni Razdan denied them saying, "It is totally baseless".

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has several films in her kitty. She is currently shooting for home production Sadak 2. This film marks her filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 20 years, which also stars sister Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. It is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991-hit Sadak, which revolved around a taxi driver (Sanjay) trying to rescue the woman he loves (Pooja) from a brothel. It also featured late Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Maharani, the brothel's owner, and Soni Razdan, Bhatt's wife. Sadak 2 will hit the theatres next year on July 10.

She will also share screen space with alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy film that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia, Ranbir, and Mouni Roy, among others. The film will hit the big screens in the summer 2020.

