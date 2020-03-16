Alia Bhatt gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor in this adorable throwback picture!

Alia Bhatt recently turned 27 and good friend Natasha Poonawalla took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture where Bhatt's beau Ranbir Kapoor could be seen planting a kiss on her cheeks! And as expected, the picture has gone viral on social media and fans cannot stop talking about it. The picture is from New York and also has Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in the same frame as Natasha, Ranbir, and Alia.

Well, it seems Natasha has chosen the perfect picture to wish her good friend on her birthday. For all those who were waiting to see a new picture of the couple, here it is for you all.

Take a look right here:

The two are now coming together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Superhero-drama, Brahmastra, a trilogy that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Also starring Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo, the first part is slated to release on December 4, 2020!

Not only this, but Bhatt also has some major films with some of the most respected and popular filmmakers coming up. We could only see her in two films in 2019- Kalank and Gully Boy, but in the coming year, she will be seen in as many five- Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, and RRR. And yes, she has Karan Johar's Takht for December 2021 too.

