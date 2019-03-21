Alia Bhatt: Inshallah is going to be magical journey

bollywood

Alia Bhatt who is going to collaborate with filmmaker Sanay Leela Bhansali and superstar Salman Khan for Inshallah feels the epic romance drama will be quite a magical journey

Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is going to collaborate with filmmaker Sanay Leela Bhansali and superstar Salman Khan for Inshallah feels the epic romance drama will be quite a magical journey. She was interacting with the media at Zee Cine Awards 2019 on Tuesday when the Raazi actress said: "The announcement has been out today and the way I mentioned in my tweet that it's a big dream come true to work with Sanjay sir and Salman.

"They are like a magical combination together. I can't wait to get on the journey. It's going to be quite magical". Alia joined Salman in Bhansali's upcoming epic romance drama "Inshallah", which will also mark Salman-Bhansali reunion after 19 years since "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam".

The actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of Kalank, shared her feelings on Twitter.

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” âÂ¤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

A song titled Ghar More Pardesiya from the forthcoming film featuring Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Varun Dhawan and herself, got 18 million views on YouTube and was trending at the number 2 on it. Talking about the overwhelming response, Ali said: "Till afternoon, it got 14 millions views and I am very happy that more and more people are watching the song.

"I have worked very hard on this song. I was very nervous. I was feeling like almost 50 percent of the film is released so, now I can calm down a bit when the film releases. I will be nervous but excited."

Inshallah is a co-production between Salman Khan Films and Bhansali Productions.

