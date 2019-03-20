Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hold hands at awards function, dance to Ishq Wala Love

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their fans go wild when they walked hand in hand at an awards function. Not just that, but they also swayed to a romantic song later

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Pic/Yogen Shah

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood today, even if they haven't confirmed their relationship yet. Their frequent outings together and their private dinner date on Valentine's day this year didn't go unnoticed. Fans of the duo have their fingers crossed that their beloved Ranbir-Alia get married soon.

The rumoured couple recently made heads turn when they walked hand in hand at an awards function, with Ranbir guiding Alia through the crowd. It was a sweet sight to see, to say the least. Here are a few pictures. All pictures/Yogen Shah

And for those of you who want to see this lovely moment in action, we have a video too!

View this post on Instagram #aliabhatt and #ranbirkapoor â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onMar 19, 2019 at 12:11pm PDT

While Ranbir and Alia have made every effort to not look at the cameras, one can see that their bond with each other runs deep. The couple also swayed to the tunes of Alia's 'Ishq Wala Love' from her very first film, Student Of The Year, and fans couldn't get enough of them.

RANBIR AND ALIA OMG pic.twitter.com/rgoNVIM9L8 — Kareena (@flickrdpswift) March 19, 2019

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have set all new relationship goals, and have become one of the most beloved couples of B-town. The couple also believes in working together, and will soon be seen in the fantasy film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The film, the first of a three-part series, is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

