Karan Johar wants Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to get hitched soon?

A video doing the rounds from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's recent pre-wedding celebrations in Switzerland has the filmmaker congratulating Akash and Shloka

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar wants lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get hitched ASAP. A video doing the rounds from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's recent pre-wedding celebrations in Switzerland has the filmmaker congratulating Akash and Shloka.



Karan Johar

He then turns towards his Brahmastra stars and tells them, "The wedding season is on and we are getting inspirational because you never know when Ranbir... woh kabhi bhi haath se ja sakta hai!" Considering KJo is Alia's mentor, she might as well take his advice. Ranbir is known to be commitment phobic.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship, in an old interview, Katrina Kaif said, "When I thought about it, I just felt, who he was dating was not to the equation that I share with her. So why should that equation change?"

Also, speaking further, Katrina revealed how her and Alia's relationship have evolved over the years. "Alia was part of our friend circle of Ayan (Mukerji), me and there was a group of us who were friends. She had not yet started Student of the Year and I answered earlier, 'This is Alia. She is going to be doing a film with Karan (Johar) and they are gonna be starting Student of the Year.' Then we always had a nice, warm equation and I think when she started coming to train with Yasmin Karachiwala (fitness trainer), that's when we started seeing each other more and I would say, 'Come train with me' and she would be like 'I am gonna come train with you."

