Alia Bhatt on argument with Ranbir Kapoor: I was definitely Valentining on that day

Seems like all is well between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. After rumours of a tiff between the couple spread, Alia put them all to rest by saying that she did indeed celebrate Valentine's day

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has put rumours of a tiff with Ranbir Kapoor to rest by admitting that she was 'definitely Valentining' on February 14. The rumours started after a video of the couple supposedly having an argument in their car went viral, with netizens wondering what exactly they were arguing about. The pair was heading home after a Gully Boy screening. Ranbir looked quite tense in the video, while Alia looked on anxiously.

But in an interview with The Asian Age, Alia has refuted these rumours and said, "I was definitely Valentining on that day. Since I've been promoting Gully Boy, I had a late night and woke up late on Valentine's Day. I was flooded with messages and greetings about our film along with some Valentine's greetings and some marriage proposals from strangers as well."

Contrary to what was being assumed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shared quite a private and intimate Valentine's dinner. The meal, prepared by chef Harsh Dixit, consisted of a number of aphrodisiacs, as the chef himself shared on his Instagram page. See post:

So, as far as Alia is concerned, there's no trouble in paradise. Fans of the couple can finally heave a sigh of relief!

