Ahem! Aphrodisiacs on the menu for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Valentine dinner

Chef Harsh Dixit, who prepared the meal for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, shared a picture of the lovebirds

Chef Harsh shared this photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in his Instagram account.

Despite their busy schedules and what looked like a lovers' tiff in the car recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spent some romantic time on Valentine's Day. Chef Harsh Dixit, who prepared the meal, shared a picture of the lovebirds on Instagram and wrote, "All smiles post a three-course Valentine's dinner. The menu included a bunch of aphrodisiacs like red chillies, avocado, cinnamon, garlic, asparagus, truffle, salmon, chocolate, cherries, vanilla and lots of love. Obviously #ZeroSugar coz #Diet (sic)."

Looks like the couple, who had a tiff in the car after Gully Boy's screening wanted to make it up and therefore indulged into a romantic 'aphrodisiac' dinner date.

For the unversed, aphrodisiac food includes anything and everything that stimulates sexual desire in humans. Now, that's something really romantic! Isn't it? This definitely proves that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are die-hard romantics.

Talking about their professional stints, Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy is attracting rave reviews. The film hit the theatres on February 14, Valentine's Day and earned Rs. 19.40 crore on day one at the Box Office. Dual happiness for the girl!

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for Shamshera and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

