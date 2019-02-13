Exclusive: Alia Bhatt spotted in what could be her look in Brahmastra

bollywood

Alia Bhatt was clicked in this outfit at Filmcity while stepping out of a studio. Could this be her new look from her upcoming film Brahmastra?

Alia Bhatt in her Brahmastra look. Pictures/Satej Shinde

There's not a single Bollywood fan who isn't looking forward to Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Brahmastra. Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy, which is set to be released on Christmas this year. Also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, this film is clearly going to be huge. Now Alia Bhatt's look from the film may just have been leaked while the actress was busy shooting at Filmcity.

Take a look!

In the supposed look from her film, Alia could be seen wearing a blue spaghetti strap dress with a shawl wrapped around her and combat boots. Her hair is left loose and wavy around her shoulders, and while the look is simple, the actor does look beautiful.

Brahmastra would also be Alia Bhatt's first full-fledged film with alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Alia had said about Brahmastra, "We all are very excited for the film...I think Brahmastra is a step ahead. It will take cinema to another level so, I am very excited."

Only time will tell if our speculations about Alia's look are correct, so let's wait and watch! On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has Gully Boy hitting theatres on February 14, and another project, Kalank, lined up for this year. Ranbir Kapoor has a film titled Shamshera slated for release in 2020.

