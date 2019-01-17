Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor shoot for Brahmastra song

bollywood

Farah Khan is choreographing the Brahmastra song, which is being shot at Mehboob Studios in Bandra

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have danced in several films, now Big B has the unique distinction of grooving with Chintu's son Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Farah Khan is choreographing the number, which is being shot at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai.



Farah Khan

The peppy track is high on the VFX quotient. Bachchan, 76, and Ranbir, 36, are pulling out all stops to make it a song to remember. We can't wait to see it.

In an earlier interview, Amitabh Bachchan had said it was a delight to work with Ranbir and Ayan, "To listen to drift in their modern outlooks and to be able to put across the point of 50 years in the Industry, its time changes and its development into the most powerful tools of influence."

Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure and will release in December 2019. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. This will be the first time Amitabh will be sharing screen space with Ranbir and Alia together. A part of the film has been shot in Tel Aviv, Israel and many other exotic locales. While Ranbir has previously worked with Ayan Mukerji in films such as Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Alia and Ayan are first time working together on any film. 'Brahmastra' also marks Alia and Ranbir's first collaboration. Big B further added that there is so much to "learn, accomplish, observe and self educate. The paucity of that ever timeless time machine."

