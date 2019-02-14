Watch Video: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt caught in an argument

bollywood

In a video going viral, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were caught in an argument post Gully Boy's screening

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

The makers of Gully Boy held a special screening in Juhu, Mumbai, a day prior to the film's release. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt played perfect hosts to the viewers. The film's main leads - Ranveer and Alia came with their respective partners - Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to watch the film.

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made an exit post the film's release and entered their car, they both were seen engrossed in an argument. We don't know what led to a disagreement between the two, but Alia looked extremely flustered. In a video shared by a renowned photographer on his Instagram account, a kind of discomfort can be seen between the couple.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt today at the special screening of #gullyboy A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onFeb 13, 2019 at 1:32pm PST

The comments on this post have fans asking Alia to withdraw herself from this "toxic" relationship. "U really don't fit to be with Ranbir. He himself is a cool guy but makes his love stressful n depressed. He is very possessive plz try n understand Alia. U have lost ur smile n charm whenever ur with him. I can see a quiteness n fear in your eyes my love get out of this relationship [sic]" read one of the comments.

On the other hand, Ranbir and Alia make several public appearances together and have also admitted to being in a relationship. Not just them, but the Kapoors and Bhatts seem to be comfortable with this relationship and are often spotted together for small gatherings. There are reports that the duo might get engaged in June 2019.

Talking about Gully Boy's screening, director Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Kiran Rao, Dia Mirza, Chunky Pandey, Bhavana Panday, Ananya Panday, Amruta Subhash and mother Jyoti Subhash, Anu Dewan, Adar Poonawalla, Natasha Poonawalla, Ali Fazal, Kubbra Sait and Jim Sarbh attended the event.

The film, based on street rappers of Mumbai hits screens on February 14, 2019.

Photos: Gully Boy screening: Ananya Panday, Amruta Subhash, Farhan Akhtar and others attend

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates