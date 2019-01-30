Here's why Alia Bhatt purchased a flat double the price!

bollywood

Alia Bhatt has invested in a property in the suburban area of Juhu, Mumbai

Alia Bhatt. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aliaabhatt.

Alia Bhatt, who always grabs headlines for her fantastic work and films, is in the limelight for another reason. According to a report in DNA, the actor has purchased a plush apartment in the breezy suburban area, Juhu for a double amount than its actual cost. The apartment is a 2,300 square feet one and is situated on the first floor of a plush society.

The publication states that the standard amount of the flat is approximately Rs. 7 crore. However, with hefty stamp duty and its registration, Alia Bhatt spent close to Rs. 13.11 crore for one of the most sought-after apartments. In the same society, the 25-year-old had purchased two flats from actor Anupam Kher for Rs. 5.16 cr and 3.83 cr respectively.

After moving out of her parents' house, Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt bought a flat close to their parents home and are living independently ever since. However, this is solely bought by Alia, and with this, we can say that the Raazi actor is on a high, personally and professionally.

The actor, who is rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor and frequently attends social gatherings with him, will next be seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, which is directed by Abhishek Varman. She will also be seen in Takht and has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra underway. Apart from this, she has a February release, Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh. The film is based on Indian rappers Divine and Naezy from Dharavi.

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt is rumoured to be getting married to Ranbir Kapoor very soon.

