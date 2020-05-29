Alia Bhatt joins 'Harry Potter at Home' initiative

Just moments after hinting towards something big coming in, actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday announced her tie-up with the 'Harry Potter At Home' initiative. The 'Raazi' actor took to Instagram to make the announcement and also posted a video of herself reading out chapter 8 of the famous JK Rowling book. "Two months ago Harry, Hogwarts, and the wizarding world walked into my life and almost immediately, in my heart. Somehow, when I was younger life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt âÂÂï¸Â (@aliaabhatt) onMay 28, 2020 at 6:02am PDT

"But. Just like magic, two months ago, I did. And, just like magic, I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home," her caption further read. She also expressed her love for the Gryffindor house by writing, "10 million points to Gryffindor!" Gryffindor is one of the four houses of the Hogwarts School of witchcraft around which the story revolves.

Earlier in the day, Bhatt had announced about something "Coming VERY soon," by posting a picture of herself reading the book. She had earlier on the World Book Day posted a picture of the book introducing it as her "new friend."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever