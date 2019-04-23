Alia Bhatt on attacks by Kangana's sister Rangoli: I will remain quiet. This is my stand

bollywood

Alia Bhatt and her family have been at the receiving end of comments by Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, but the actor has stayed mum throughout and now she says she wants to focus only on positivity.

Alia Bhatt (Pic/AFP)

Alia Bhatt has refused to react to remarks by Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel. Kangana and Rangoli had slammed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter Alia for nepotism, recently.

Asked about people attacking her online and taking digs at her and family members, Alia said, "If I am mature then my family is 10 times more mature and stronger than I am. I don't want to get into this. I just want to be happy, positive, work hard, be a better version of myself every day. I should not pay attention to what people are saying. Everyone has the right to say and what they want to say. I'll remain quiet. This is my stand," she said on the sidelines of Critics' Choice Film Awards, in Mumbai.

Recently, Alia, her mother Soni Razdan and father Mahesh Bhatt were targeted by Rangoli on Twitter. She wrote, after Kangana refused to do a film for the Bhatts, Mahesh got so upset that he threw a slipper at the actor. Sharing another tweet about the nationality of Razdan, Rangoli had written people should think about the agenda of "these non-Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources..."

On criticism of Kalank, she said: "I'm not going to analyse my film because that is something not required. Audience's verdict is the biggest proof for a film. When the audience does not accept a film, it would not do well. That's the way it is. We should accept it, come back, try and make sure they're not disappointed the next time."

Kalank also stars Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Madhuri Dixit.

She will next be seen in Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She is also part of RRR.

