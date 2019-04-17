Rangoli Chandel slams Soni Razdan over the latter's tweet about Kangana Ranaut

bollywood

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut's sister, is embroiled in another Twitter war with actress Soni Razdan over something that the latter tweeted

Soni Razdan; Rangoli Chandel with Kangana Ranaut

Seems like Twitter has once again become a battleground for Bollywood personalities. The fight in question took place between veteran actress and Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, and Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut's sister. Both Soni Razdan and Rangoli Chandel are known to speak their minds, and on this occasion, a tweet by Razdan that allegedly said that Mahesh Bhatt gave Kangana her first break didn't go down too well with Rangoli.

It all started when Kangana Ranaut called Alia Bhatt's acting in Gully Boy "mediocre". The Manikarnika actress has time and again slammed Alia with nepotism comments. When Alia's Highway co-star Randeep Hooda tweeted in Alia's defence, Rangoli was quick on the uptake and shot him down as well.

Randeep Hooda had tweeted:

Dearest @aliaa08 I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself ðÂ¤Â — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 16, 2019

To which Rangoli responded with a scathing tweet that read:

Alia baby ko bachane ko nepotism gang ki khud ki himmat nahin toh tujhko aage kiya, I know during film Ungli what u did, kitna harass kiya tune Kangana ko aur kitna bada chatukar hai tu Karan Johar ka....(contd) @RandeepHooda — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

(Contd).....magar phir bhi tera kuch nahin hua, at least people like Alia are successful because of chamchagiri, bhai tu to permanent failure hai ðÂÂÂ @RandeepHooda — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

Rangoli Chandel refused to back down, and finally, when Soni Razdan allegedly tweeted what she did, Rangoli brought out the big guns.

In a now-deleted tweet, Soni Razdan had allegedly written, "Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break … she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers ? (sic)"

This is how it went:

Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house....(contd) @Soni_Razdan https://t.co/SD22ztrQ29 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

(Contd).... please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office..... (contd) @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

.... but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19years old . @Soni_Razdan — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 16, 2019

Finally, the chaos seemed to die down, and Rangoli wrapped it up with some sarcasm comparing Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut.

The cold war between Kangana and Alia seems to now have blown out of proportion. We only hope that both these brilliant actresses can come to terms with each other's success and popularity, and make peace with it.

