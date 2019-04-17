Rangoli Chandel slams Soni Razdan over the latter's tweet about Kangana Ranaut

Updated: Apr 17, 2019, 15:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut's sister, is embroiled in another Twitter war with actress Soni Razdan over something that the latter tweeted

Rangoli Chandel slams Soni Razdan over the latter's tweet about Kangana Ranaut
Soni Razdan; Rangoli Chandel with Kangana Ranaut

Seems like Twitter has once again become a battleground for Bollywood personalities. The fight in question took place between veteran actress and Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, and Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut's sister. Both Soni Razdan and Rangoli Chandel are known to speak their minds, and on this occasion, a tweet by Razdan that allegedly said that Mahesh Bhatt gave Kangana her first break didn't go down too well with Rangoli.

It all started when Kangana Ranaut called Alia Bhatt's acting in Gully Boy "mediocre". The Manikarnika actress has time and again slammed Alia with nepotism comments. When Alia's Highway co-star Randeep Hooda tweeted in Alia's defence, Rangoli was quick on the uptake and shot him down as well.

Randeep Hooda had tweeted:

To which Rangoli responded with a scathing tweet that read:

Rangoli Chandel refused to back down, and finally, when Soni Razdan allegedly tweeted what she did, Rangoli brought out the big guns.

In a now-deleted tweet, Soni Razdan had allegedly written, "Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break … she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers ? (sic)"

This is how it went:

Finally, the chaos seemed to die down, and Rangoli wrapped it up with some sarcasm comparing Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut.

The cold war between Kangana and Alia seems to now have blown out of proportion. We only hope that both these brilliant actresses can come to terms with each other's success and popularity, and make peace with it.

Also read: Rangoli shares screenshots of chats exchanged between Kangana and Krish

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

soni razdanKangana Ranautalia bhattmahesh bhattbollywood news

Here's why Kangana Ranaut slammed Ranbir Kapoor

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK