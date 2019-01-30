Rangoli shares screenshots of chats exchanged between Kangana and Krish

bollywood

Through the screenshots, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is trying to defend the allegations imposed on Ranaut by director Krish, who left Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi midway

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli.

The chaos and cacophony surrounding Manikarnika and Krish's claims against Kangana Ranaut refuse to slow down its pace or die down. Kangana Ranaut has now given a befitting reply to Krish's claims and allegations against her.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, has shared screenshots of Kangana's messages to Krish, where they are trying to prove that Kangana tried reaching out to Krish on several occasions, and also tried to include him in the credits, post production and the final call on the film, but got no response from his side.

Here is the proof kangana clearly asked u to come & see the film on 6th December, would u please explain this .... ?? â¦@DirKrishâ© pic.twitter.com/bxRCQkBidn — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

After the fallout between the producers and Krish over the first edit, Kangana actively ensured the Krish gets his due credit and he is actively involved, however, it was Krish who decided to walk out and not be present at the reshoot or bother with supervising the Post Production, claims Kangana's team.

Reportedly, Kangana asked Krish to stop jumping to conclusions before seeing the film and how it was the makers creative call of shooting the film again where new material for the same was written by writers. Kangana has always maintained that she has shot what has been written by the writers Vijendra Prasad and Prasoon Joshi.

Kangana's team state that after reshooting the film, the makers liked it and said this version makes complete sense. She then tried reaching out to Krish and also told Krish to stop feeling wronged, cheated or betrayed for the same and decide after watching the film. Despite that Krish evaded calls, decided to stay away from the post production, trailer, and music launches and the premiere of the film. He has now been giving interviews after Manikarnika was released.

