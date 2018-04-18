Alia Bhatt on Kathua rape case: I hope justice is served

Alia Bhatt offers her opinion on the Kathua rape case at Raazi song launch



Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt, who has beautiful memories of shooting her upcoming film Raazi in Kashmir, says she feels angry and hurt about the barbaric rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. She hopes that justice is served. The actress was present at a song launch for the Kashmir-set Raazi.

Urged to express her views on the rape incident, Alia said: "It is a very disgraceful, shameful and terrible incident that has happened. As a girl, as a woman, as an individual, as a resident of this country, I feel very bad and hurt that something like this has happened.

"I was reading about the case for many days, but I stopped reading updates since the past two days because I think the more I read it, it makes me more upset, angry and hurt. I hope from my heart that justice is served. We should really go out there and condemn this because this cannot be done to us again and again."

Alia was accompanied by Raazi director Meghna Gulzar, and co-actors Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat. They gathered to unveil the song Aye watan, sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Gulzar. Raazi is releasing on May 11.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever