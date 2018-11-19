Alia Bhatt: People will have to wait for my wedding

bollywood

Alia Bhatt has made it clear that her well-wishers have to wait to see her marriage happening whenever it does. There were reports that Alia is going to tie knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2019 but the actress says that people have to wait.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (pic: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt might be in news for her professional success and her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor but the actor says people will have to "keep waiting" as there is still time before she ties the knot.

Recently, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched in a private ceremony in Italy. Reports suggest Priyanka Chopra is set to tie the knot with her fiance Nick Jonas in Jodhpur on December 1.

When asked about Priyanka's wedding, Alia told reporters, "I am very happy and excited. I am very excited to see PC in her wedding attire. I am very fond of her and I have a lot of love and warmth for her. I wish she has a beautiful wedding and I am sure she will make for a beautiful bride and she should have a beautiful life."

The Raazi actor was asked about her marriage plans, to which she replied, "If people are waiting for my wedding then, they have to wait for it. I think climax should be good and there should be a happy ending to it. Keep waiting. There's time for that." Alia was speaking at the Lux Golden Rose Award, Sunday night.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for her next films, Kalank and Brahmastra, has a very hectic schedule. She will be working almost around the clock for the next few days.

During the day time, Alia Bhatt is shooting for Abhishek Varman's Kalank and in the night she is shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to fulfill her commitments. Both the films are being shot in Mumbai and require Alia's presence.

"Kalank will be shot during the day, while the night sequences for Brahmastra will be shot after dark," says a source, adding that with this tight schedule, Alia will be working almost continuously for the coming few days.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI