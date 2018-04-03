Alia Bhatt reveals Ranveer Singh's nickname, and it's as quirky as him!

Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder while shooting for his film and therefore the star won't be performing at the opening act of Indian Premier League (IPL)



Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Ranveer Singh's fans were elated to see their favourite star perform an electrifying performance at the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL). Unfortunately, the Padmaavat star won't be performing at the IPL anymore, courtesy – his shoulder injury. Ranveer took to his social media account to inform his fans about it and wrote, "Thank you for the good wishes everyone. I'm good. It's just a labral tear in my left shoulder. I intend to come back stronger. Love you all (sic)."

Many of the stars and his fans wished him a speedy recovery. However, what caught our attention was Alia Bhatt's 'get well soon' tweet. She addressed Ranveer as 'Tutu', which indicates that is his nickname. Isn't it as funky as Ranveer Singh himself!?

Wishing you a speedy recovery tutu ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/b1j19NNt4N — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 3, 2018

This was Ranveer's reply:

The Bajirao Mastani star had injured his shoulder during a football match. He has been strictly advised by doctors to avoid performing at the opening ceremony of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season on April 7. Ranveer Singh was spotted with his arm in a sling over the weekend and even on Monday at Shankar Ehsaan and Loy's recording studio in Bandra with Zoya Akhtar. He sustained injuries during a football match recently.

"After multiple medical checkups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh not to perform at this year's IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the grand finale act. They feel his high-energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury," the actor's spokesperson said in a statement.

However, Ranveer's film shoot has not been disrupted. "Ranveer will continue to shoot for Gully Boy as per its shooting schedule which is not physically strenuous since only performance-based talkie scenes are left to be shot," the spokesperson added.

