Alia Bhatt shoots round the clock for Kalank and Brahmastra

bollywood

Actress Alia Bhatt is shooting day and night out as she wants to fulfill her commitment to her upcoming films - Kalank and Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for her next films, Kalank and Brahmastra, has a very hectic schedule. The Raazi actress will be working almost around the clock for the next few days.

During the day time, Alia Bhatt is shooting for Abhishek Varman's Kalank and in the night she is shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to fulfill her commitments. Both the films are being shot in Mumbai and require Alia's presence.

"Kalank will be shot during the day, while the night sequences for Brahmastra will be shot after dark," says a source, adding that with this tight schedule, Alia will be working almost continuously for the coming few days.

Moreover, both the shoots are in different parts of Mumbai. While Abhishek is shooting on a set in Dahisar, Ayan is filming his next at Masjid Bunder (towards the south of the city). So, Alia will catch up on most of her rest while travelling between the two locations.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Are Back In Action

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates