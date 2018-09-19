Alia Bhatt to be an ambassador for Daan Utsav

bollywood

Alia Bhatt is an ambassador for Daan Utsav this year which will take place from October 2nd to 8th and her fans will now have the opportunity to pick outfits from Aliaâs wardrobe and support a good cause at the same time

Alia Bhatt

Earlier this year, actress and philanthropist Alia Bhatt launched a new initiative 'Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe' to share handpicked favourites from her personal closet for charity. The first wardrobe was displayed at the Stylecracker Night Market in Mumbai and proceeds went towards providing eco-friendly solar lamps to economically backward families living in darkness in Kikkeri Karnataka - lighting up their homes and their lives.

Alia is an ambassador for Daan Utsav this year which will take place from October 2nd to 8th and her fans across the world will now have the opportunity to pick outfits from Alia's wardrobe and support a good cause at the same time. Proceeds from this second wardrobe will support The Corbett Foundation, a not-for-profit that works with local communities to protect wildlife.

Speaking about Daan Utsav, Alia said, 'Daan Utsav is all about celebrating giving and is an opportunity to contribute your time, money, materials or skills to a cause that you feel passionate about. The response to wardrobe 1 was super and I've decided to share my wardrobe once again during Daan Utsav to benefit the environment and support animal welfare. The wardrobe will be hosted online on SaltScout this time, giving people all over the country and the world a chance to purchase garments and shoes from my closet and support the work of The Corbett Foundation.'

Komal Hiranandani, Founder of SaltScout, said, " SaltScout is honoured to facilitate Daan Utsav's powerful movement and the important work of The Corbett Foundation. We are thrilled to see Alia Bhatt leading the way in sharing handpicked pieces from her personal wardrobe to open new fundraising avenues, drawing in participation from her fans in this festival of giving."

"Through my ecological initiative Coexist, we're constantly thinking of ways to educate and engage communities to help protect the environment. 'Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe' is one way to help the planet and look great while you're at it !' said Alia, signing off.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates