Alia Bhatt to play Gangubai Kothewali in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

Alia Bhatt has been regularly papped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Juhu office, fuelling speculation that the duo is reimagining In-shaa-Allah, albeit with another male actor. However, contrary to rumours, mid-day has heard that the two are in talks for another project, tentatively titled Gangubai.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali

A source from the production team informs, "Bhansali had committed to working with Alia and is not one to go back on his word. Owing to his creative fallout with Salman Khan and In-shaa-Allah being subsequently shelved, Alia ended up getting the raw deal.



Priyanka Chopra

So, Sanjay is now discussing a film revolving around a brothel owner of Kamathipura, Gangubai. The film will be an adaptation of a chapter from S Husain Zaidi's Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. Currently, the discussion is in the nascent stage. The film was earlier offered to Priyanka Chopra, but she has her hands full with the Mindy Kaling film and The White Tiger adaptation."

