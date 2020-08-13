Alia Bhatt to romance Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's next?

Karan Johar's ensemble film Takht has been making quite a buzz for the longest time now. Takht features a line-up of talented actors like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, and many others. But even before Takht could release, Alia and Ranveer will feature together in another Karan Johar film.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed, "Karan had been working on a script for some time now which is ready and Karan is most likely to direct the rom-com. Ranveer and Karan have discussed the idea and the filmmaker has spoken to Alia as well for the same. He is mostly likely to make an announcement soon."

Apparently, with Takht being pushed ahead, Alia and Ranveer will shoot for the rom-com in the same time period that they had committed for Takht.

A related report on the portal says, "Unlike Takht which has a huge ensemble, this film will be a solo lead hero starrer which will have Ranveer playing to the gallery. Ranveer and Karan discussed the idea and he really liked it. Everything is in place and they will soon chalk out a schedule to roll the movie."

Well, seeing as how amazing Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh looked in Gully Boy together, we're sure the pair will hit it off once again in their next!

Speaking of Takht, here's what each actor will be playing in the film - Vicky Kaushal will essay the role of Aurangzeb, Ranveer Singh will play Dara Shukoh, Bhumi Pednekar will play Nadira Banu Begum, Alia Bhatt is essaying Dilras Banu Begum, Kareena Kapoor Khan is donning the character of Jahanara Begum, and Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor will play Shah Jahan and Zainabadi Mahal respectively. The film will release on December 24, 2021.

