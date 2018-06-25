Alia Bhatt to team up with Aamir Khan for film?

Alia Bhatt's father, Mahesh Bhatt, was once a follower of Rajneesh, so there is a personal connect as well

Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan

If the industry buzz is to be believed, Alia Bhatt has evinced interest to play Bhagwan Rajneesh's secretary, Ma Anand Sheela, in Shakun Batra's film on the controversial godman. Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt, was once a follower of Rajneesh, so there is a personal connect as well.



Ma Anand Sheela and Bhagwan Rajneesh

Batra is said to be keen to cast Aamir Khan as Osho. If things fall into place, the teaming up of Aamir and Alia will be a combination to look out for. The film will be produced by Alia's mentor, Karan Johar. She has worked with Batra earlier in Kapoor & Sons (2016). The project was initially conceived as a web series, but now, Batra feels the story needs to be told on the big screen.

Alia Bhatt is currently working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Varman's multi starrer film, Kalank. Kalank will see an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur sharing screen space. Abhishek Varman will direct the "epic drama", which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019. Aamir Khan is currently shooting for Thugs of Hindostan.

