Alia Bhatt to Tiger Shroff: I don't think I need to wish you luck

On Koffee With Karan's latest episode, when Alia Bhatt was asked to give advice and luck to the Student Of The Year 2 cast on Tiger Shroff, Alia had an interesting reply

Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt (Pic/AFP)

Tiger Shroff had a great 2018 with Baaghi 2 being a blockbuster. He has emerged as the youngest Bollywood actor to clock the fastest century and Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt agreed to the same.

The actor, son of Jackie Shroff, who is all set to take forward Student of the Year franchise has captivated the ex-student Alia Bhatt. On Koffee With Karan's latest episode, when Alia was asked to give advice and luck to the SOTY 2 cast on Tiger she shared, "Tiger I don't think I need to wish you luck at all maybe it's the opposite, you should wish me luck and wish all of us luck because with your success rate we have to take some love from you."

Recently, Tiger Shroff graced the Koffee couch with his upcoming film Student Of The Year 2's co-stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria and during the introduction, Karan called Tiger exceptional and a great fit to lead the cast. Karan also applauded Tiger for his skills as he said, "Tiger can leap, jump and dance like no one can."

Challenging the norms of the industry, five films old Tiger Shroff shattered major records at the box office with his power-packed performance and enigmatic fanbase across the nation.

Tiger and Krishna Shroff have, time and again, been giving their fans the ultimate fitness goals. A testimony of the same was recently witnessed with a joint venture of the chain of gyms in Mumbai called 'MMA Matrix".

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Student of the year 2, next with YRF alongside Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 3.

