Alia Bhatt turns chef for a fan; bakes the cake and eats it too!

Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, launched an online fundraising platform that will connect fans with their favourite celebrities in 2019. The platform will give fans the chance to take part in fun activities like paintball, baking and cricket with their favourite celeb. The platform will in turn support and raise fund for charities.

This time, it was Alia Bhatt who made one of her fans dream come to reality. The actress turned chef for the winner of Fan Kind and baked a cake on the occasion of her birthday. And the results were pretty amazing!

The official page of Fankind also shared a series of pictures, where Alia is seen trying her baking skills under the supervision of a celebrity chef. Take a look!

Anshula Kapoor shared the 'behind the scenes' fun on her Instagram stories, and Alia Bhatt's fans can't stop awwing at her adorable gesture for the fan. Here are some of the pictures from Anshula's story. Check them out right away!

The before-after pictures are must to share! And when baking, the placement of equipment makes it a good start to go ahead with!

After all the rise of the cake sponge, the actor-fan duo also decorated the cake and gave it final touch-ups to cut it after the preparations.

Viola! It was all ready after a few hours. Alia Bhatt baked her cake and ate it too along with Anshula Kapoor and her fan. Adorable, isn't it?

Well, Alia Bhatt's cooking classes are quite fun and her YouTube channel is proof enough. Recognized as a great Bollywood actress, she seems like one hell of a chef too!

