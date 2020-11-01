Alia Bhatt's Cinderella mood: New dress and a night out

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt poses and preens like Cinderella in her latest social media post. She also gives a hint of what she is in the mood for in her caption for the post. Alia posted a string of pictures on Instagram in a stunning checkered dress. Alongside the images, she wrote: "Cinderella never wished for a Prince, all she asked for was a new dress and a night out."

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂ #georgeshobeikass21 @georgeshobeika A post shared by Alia Bhatt âÂÂï¸Â (@aliaabhatt) onOct 30, 2020 at 6:32am PDT

View this post on Instagram just .. ðÂÂÂ‍âÂÂï¸Â A post shared by Alia Bhatt âÂÂï¸Â (@aliaabhatt) onOct 30, 2020 at 6:36am PDT

With unlock in place, Alia has started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" in Mumbai. She will next move on to "RRR", her mega project down South with "Bahubali" maker SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn. She is expected to join the unit in November.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever