Alia Bhatt unveils the poster of Yours Truly

Alia Bhatt unveiled the poster of Yours Truly, an extremely special film, starring her parents together for the first time.

Alia Bhatt took to Twitter to share the poster of the movie starring her mom dad - Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt for the very first time, writing, "SO SO happy to share the lovely poster for #YoursTruly, a very special film which also brings Mom & Dad together on screen for the first time! Premiering @busanfilmfest Asia's biggest film festival @Soni_Razdan @MaheshNBhatt @buntysaab @ShiladityaBora @nikhilc01 #YoursTrulyAtBusan." [sic]

In the poster, Alia's mother Soni Razdan can be seen deeply engaged in her thoughts. It also features Aahana Kumra and Pankaj Tripathi.

The poster further announced the film¿s world premiere at Busan International Film Festival, which is set to begin from October 4.

The film has been shot in Kolkata and is based on a short story, titled `The One That Was Announced' by award-winning writer and playwright Annie Zaidi. The story revolves around a woman and her journey of finding love in the most unexpected places.

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt will share screen space for the very first time together in the film, helmed by National Award winning filmmaker Sanjoy Nag and produced by Shiladitya Bora, Nikhil Chaudhary, and Milapsinh Jadeja.

