Aligarh murder: Five detained for flouting prohibitory orders

Ten companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force along with police have been deployed

Administration officials visit the Tappal area where the situation is tense after the horrific murder of the two-and-a-half-year old. Pic/iPTI

Aligarh: Five persons were detained on Sunday for flouting prohibitory orders imposed in view of escalating tension over the brutal murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Tappal area of Aligarh.

Contingents of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed and senior officials including the district and sub-divisional magistrates were present in the area after messages calling for a 'mahapanchayat' appeared on social media.

The police have barred people from visiting the 200-metre area around the victim's house. Earlier in the day, a flag march was conducted by the security forces to build confidence among the people amid fears of violence.

Ten companies of PAC and RAF along with the police have been deployed, an official said. Meanwhile, over a hundred people including members of some Hindu outfits protested against the girl's killing and demanded death sentence for the accused.

The police claimed that the mahapanchayat has been called off. "We have talked to prominent people of the society and they have expressed their satisfaction over the police action so far. The mahapanchayat has been called off," Rural Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar said.

Four persons including the main accused Zahid, his wife and associate Aslam have been arrested for abducting and killing the girl in a revenge crime over a financial dispute Zahid had with the child's father. The girl's mutilated body was found on June 2 in a garbage dump, the police had said.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

6 cops suspended after 8-year-old girl's body found in drain

Six policemen have been suspended including an ASI, constable and 4 others in the case of alleged rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in a drain near her house in wee hours in Bhopal on Sunday. The location of the accused has been traced and attempts are being made to nab him, said Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan.

