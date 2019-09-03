Alii Muhammed - or rather known famously as #TheSuitGuy on Instagram is an inspiration to many

fashion

He started his journey in 2014 and has been focusing on his niche since late 2016. His Instagram page has 41.4K followers

Alii Muhammed

Alii Muhammed is a 24-year-old digital content creator on Instagram and focuses on lifestyle, menswear and luxury. He lives in Dubai and is one of the renowned and successful creators when it comes to fashion and hospitality. He lives a very luxurious life and works with elite brands and given menswear a new meaning!



He started his journey in 2014 and has been focusing on his niche since late 2016. His Instagram page has 41.4K followers @Aliimuhd (http://www.instagram.com/aliimuhd) and is best known for his content about guiding Men about what outfit fits which occasion, the correct way to wear a suit, what the right colors are according to what season and what accessories can make you look even more exclusive. His page and images look straight out of a Vogue magazine!





He first started blogging about his surprising journey of shedding 20 kg weight in just 4 months, and inspired a lot of people to adapt a healthy lifestyle. He then shifted the focus of his page to fashion and worked his way up to collaborating with some of the finest and most luxurious brands out there. Starting from Santoni, Tods, Prada and Louis Vuitton as well.



From being a fitness influencer to becoming a fashion expert – @AliiMuhd on Instagram has it all. Be sure to check him out and we wish him Good Luck for his future.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever