All 6 COVID-19 positive hockey players shifted to hospital: SAI

This image has been used for representational purposes only

All six Indian men's hockey team players, who have tested positive for coronavirus, have been shifted to a multispeciality hospital in Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed on Wednesday morning. Earlier, striker Mandeep Singh was hospitalised late on Monday night, owing to a dip in his oxygen level.

SAI has now said that as a precautionary measure, they shifted captain Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar and Krishnan B Pathak to SS Sparsh multi-speciality hospital -- where Mandeep is already hospitalied -- on Tuesday afternoon.

"The decision to hospitalise them was taken so as to ensure that the players were attended to at all times and could be given the best possible treatment," said SAI. All six athletes are in good health and recovering well, it added.

The players had been diagnosed with COVID-19 following their arrival at the SAI's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) for the hockey national camp which began on August 4.

"I am self quarantined on the SAI campus and I am very happy with the way SAI authorities have handled the situation," Manpreet had earlier said. "I am very happy that they made the testing of athletes mandatory. That proactive step helped in identifying the problem right in time. I am doing fine and hope to recover very soon."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever