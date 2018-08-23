All about Prateik Babbar and Siddhanth Kapoor's fundraiser event for Kerala crisis

bollywood

Prateik Babbar and Siddhanth Kapoor to invite industry friends for fundraiser event; plan to visit Kerala distribute collections personally

Siddhanth Kapoor and Prateik Babbar

At a time when the entire world is offering a helping hand, Kerala has also seen the uninhibited support of folks from film industries across India. After reports of actors from Bollywood and the South Indian industries investing heavily in undoing the damage caused in the flood-ravaged state, childhood friends Prateik Babbar and Siddhanth Kapoor are the latest to lend their support.

The duo - along with restaurateur Suved Lohia - will raise funds and gather essential necessities for the citizens by hosting a fundraiser event for their industry friends at a suburban lounge today. Donation boxes labelled "donate from the heart" will be placed across B Lounge, where monetary and non-monetary collections can be made between 5-to-8 pm. A pro bono performance by Arjun Kanungo will be held to entertain the guests, expected to include Sunny Leone, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Ravi Kishan, Arbaaz Khan, Rohit Roy, Aditya Roy Kapur, Akshay Oberoi, Esha Gupta, Sikander Kher, Sohail Khan, Harshvardhan Rane, Juhi Babbar Soni and Anup Soni, among others.

Talking about the initiative, Babbar says, "We came up with the idea when Siddhanth came home to discuss our next film [Yaaram]. A lot of people are already doing their bit, but we wanted to go the extra mile to help them. We hope to bring the industry together and show solidarity towards the unfortunate calamity by showing up at the event." The actor adds that the duo hopes to visit Kerala and distribute their collections personally. Kapoor appreciates the efforts that people from across all walks of life are putting in to help the state. "We urge all to contribute in the need of crisis."

