Kunal Kapoor's crowdfunding platform raises Rs 1.02 crore for Kerala victims

Helps NGOs involved in relief operations, even as the co-founder actor appeals to more people to donate

Kunal Kapoor at the international airport yesterday. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Crowdfunding platform Ketto, co-founded by actor Kunal Kapoor, has made a big impact in providing relief to flood-affected Kerala. Kunal has seen tremendous support by people who have come together to aid those affected by the floods and devastation. Their generous donations to online fundraisers through Ketto have helped NGOs involved in relief efforts in Kerala. The platform has raised funds of over Rs 1 crore and they are growing.

The entire nation has stood as one to help raise funds to rehabilitate the flood-affected. Platforms like Ketto, which are committed to raising funds, have provided an avenue to a large number of people who can contribute to the cause, and share their concern for it.

Speaking about the overwhelming response the fundraisers have received, Kunal said, "Besides the incredible work being done by the army, there are a number of organisations and NGOs working tirelessly to rescue and rehabilitate people.

"We want to provide as much support as we can to these organisations, so that they can effectively carry out their work. It's heartening to see so many people come forward to contribute for this cause. We have raised about Rs 1.2 crore, but the work has just begun. There is an urgent need for food, medical and basic supplies. My appeal to people is to come forward and contribute as much as they can. Each donation will go a very long way."

